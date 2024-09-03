Pregnant Woman and Six Children Among 12 Migrants Killed After Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in English Channel

A tragic incident in the English Channel has claimed the lives of 12 migrants, including a pregnant woman and six children after an overcrowded boat carrying approximately 70 people capsized. The victims, mostly women and girls of Eritrean origin, were on an inflatable vessel that tragically “ripped open” off the coast of northern France on Tuesday morning.

The disaster, which has been described as the deadliest migrant accident in the Channel this year, occurred near the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer, prompting a major rescue operation involving helicopters and boats. Survivors were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer, with several still in critical condition.

Frédéric Cuvillier, the mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, confirmed the casualties and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life, noting that many of the victims did not have life preservers. Regional prosecutor Guirec Le Bras stated that ten of the deceased were women, some of whom were minors.

The vessel, measuring less than seven meters in length, was dangerously overcrowded when the bottom gave way, sending its passengers into the cold waters of the Channel. Despite the efforts of rescue teams, 12 people were declared dead, with two more still missing.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have pledged to work together to dismantle the criminal smuggling networks that put desperate migrants in such perilous situations. The UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, described the incident as “horrifying” and emphasized the urgent need to tackle the gangs responsible for these dangerous crossings.

The incident has prompted calls for a comprehensive approach to reduce dangerous Channel crossings, including the expansion of safe routes for those seeking asylum.

This tragedy adds to the rising number of migrant deaths in the Channel, with at least 35 people having perished in similar circumstances this year alone. French prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the latest deaths as authorities continue to search for the missing and aid the survivors.

The Channel remains one of the busiest and most dangerous maritime routes in the world, with strong currents and heavy shipping traffic making small boat crossings extremely perilous. As the humanitarian crisis continues, there are growing demands for coordinated international efforts to prevent further loss of life.