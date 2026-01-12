Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21

The Premier League’s congested December-January schedule has a tendency to throw up chaos. Managers lose their jobs, form lines become blurred, and even the biggest clubs slip into volatility.

With Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim both relieved of their duties at Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, and results becoming harder to predict by the week, it’s no wonder the betting exchange odds have swung wildly over the festive period.

Gameweek 21 was arguably one of the most dramatic of the season so far. Midweek matches under the lights — in the grip of Storm Goretti — created a whirlwind of entertainment.

The headline fixture ended scoreless, as Arsenal cemented a six-point lead at the top with a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates.

But elsewhere, goals flew in at an average of 2.9 per game, and the plot twists were relentless. Here are the standout clashes.

Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to the Vitality Stadium captured the sheer unpredictability of the midweek schedule. Thomas Frank sparked headlines before a ball was kicked when he was seen holding an Arsenal cup, and things only got stranger from there.

Mathys Tel struck after five minutes to put Spurs in front, but Bournemouth rallied through Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi to hold the lead at the break.

Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha — whose long-term future in North London remains uncertain — levelled late on, only for Antoine Semenyo, playing his final game before joining Manchester City, to complete the fairytale with a 95th-minute winner.

Things went from bad to worse for Spurs, as Micky van de Ven was seen calling out the travelling supporters at full-time before his fellow centre-back, Cristian Romero, astonishingly attacked the board on social media.

Newcastle United 4-3 Leeds United

Leeds United’s seven-match unbeaten run ended in dramatic fashion at St. James’ Park, with Newcastle scoring twice in stoppage time to claim a 4-3 thriller.

Brendan Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck either side of a Harvey Barnes effort to give Leeds a 2-1 half-time lead.

The second half brought more drama: Joelinton equalised, Aaronson restored Leeds’ advantage with 10 minutes to go, but Bruno Guimaraes and Barnes both netted in injury time to hand Eddie Howe’s side a breathless victory.

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

West London rivals Fulham and Chelsea served up a compelling contest at Craven Cottage. The Blues’ discipline problems resurfaced once again when Marc Cucurella became the fifth Chelsea player this season to receive a red card, hauling down Harry Wilson as he raced through on goal.

Wilson had already seen a goal chalked off for offside, but Fulham made the breakthrough after the interval through Raul Jimenez.

Liam Delap responded with his first Premier League goal of the season — a bright spot in a challenging campaign since arriving from Ipswich Town — yet Wilson, a constant threat throughout, sealed the win for the Cottagers with nine minutes remaining.

Burnley 2-2 Manchester United

Just 48 hours after Amorim’s abrupt dismissal following a tense draw with Leeds, Manchester United travelled to Turf Moor under caretaker Darren Fletcher.

The hosts struck first when Ayden Heaven diverted the ball into his own net, and Burnley continued to trouble a fragile United side.

Benjamin Sesko, struggling for form after a high-profile move from Leipzig, stepped up after the break with two goals in the space of 15 minutes to hand United the lead.

But Burnley were undeterred, and Jaidon Anthony’s equaliser ensured a valuable point in their relegation fight.