JOB LOSSES Primark Shuts Dartford Store Today, Cutting 53 Jobs

  • Updated: 16:06
  • , 3 January 2026
High street giant Primark is pulling the plug on its Dartford branch in the Orchard Shopping Centre today, January 3. The move comes after the building cried out for major repairs and modern updates – problems too big to ignore.

Size and Lack of Footfall Seal Its Fate

A Primark spokesperson revealed the store’s small size and poor footfall made the costly revamp “unviable.” With two other branches just around the corner, the business decided it wasn’t worth the investment.

Job Losses and Staff Moves

  • Closure affects 53 staff members
  • More than half secured jobs at nearby Primark stores
  • Support promised for those leaving the company

Primark Director Speaks Out

“Following the consultation announced in September, we can confirm the closure of our Dartford store, with our last day of trading set for Saturday 3rd January 2026,” said Philippa Nibbs, Primark Director of Sales UK, South and South East. “This difficult decision was informed by the extensive repair work required to the building, which, given the close proximity to two other Primark stores, is just not viable.” “We’re pleased that more than half of our colleagues will be taking up roles in nearby stores and for those colleagues leaving the business, we are focused on supporting them. We understand this news will be disappointing for our local customers and we are grateful for the support of our customers and the Dartford community over the years.”

Today marks the final day for Primark shoppers in Dartford. The high street staple will now focus on its other local branches as the Orchard Shopping Centre bids farewell to one of its biggest names.

