Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled a significant £35 million investment aimed at enhancing grassroots cricket facilities and expanding access to the sport within state schools. The announcement comes as England and Wales gear up to host major cricket events, including the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, alongside cricket’s return to the Olympics after over a century.

The investment includes a major capital program focused on constructing 16 new urban all-weather cricket domes across England. These state-of-the-art facilities will facilitate year-round participation in cricket, benefiting school, community, and talent development programs. Each dome will be strategically located within diverse communities, targeting areas with low levels of physical activity.

Additionally, the funding will support the extension of the ECB and Chance to Shine’s in-school cricket partnership, with a particular emphasis on children from lower socio-economic backgrounds. The aim is to ensure that every school child in inner-city locations across the 16 World Cup host cities can access the cricket program.

Furthermore, the investment will allocate resources to the charity Lord’s Taverners, focusing on providing access to cricket for 80,000 children with special educational needs and disabilities.

In total, the investment is expected to deliver approximately 2,500 pieces of new equipment to schools participating in the programs, with the goal of engaging 930,000 pupils in cricket over the next five years.

Commenting on the announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the importance of widening participation in cricket, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing world-class facilities for local communities. He highlighted the role of organizations such as ACE and Chance to Shine in achieving these objectives.

ECB Chair Richard Thompson expressed delight at the government’s investment, underscoring cricket’s ambition to become the most inclusive sport in the country. He emphasized the significance of making cricket accessible to children from all backgrounds and communities.

England Men’s cricketer James Anderson welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the importance of supporting state school students in accessing cricket. He praised the contributions of Chance to Shine, Lord’s Taverners, and the ACE Programme in expanding cricket’s reach among young people.

Chance to Shine CEO Laura Cordingley hailed the funding as fantastic news for cricket, emphasizing the transformative impact of the sport on young people’s lives.

Similarly, Lord’s Taverners CEO Mark Curtin highlighted the positive outcomes of their work with young people with disabilities, stressing the importance of inclusive cricket sessions.

ACE Director of Programmes Chevy Green expressed gratitude for the government funding, noting its contribution to the charity’s growth and its impact on young people’s cricket development.

The investment marks a significant milestone in the efforts to promote cricket at the grassroots level, ensuring that the sport remains accessible to all and continues to thrive across communities.