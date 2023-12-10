Today: December 10, 2023

Prince and Princess of Wales Release Relaxed Family Christmas Card

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have chosen a casual and intimate family portrait for their annual Christmas card, striking a notable contrast to the more formal image selected by the King and Queen for their card.

Family Portrait Details

  • The monochrome photograph features the Prince and Princess with their children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
  • The family is dressed in simple yet stylish attire, with the men in matching shirts and trousers, and Kate and Charlotte in denim jeans.
  • The photograph was taken by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner.

Comparison with Royal Predecessors

  • The King and Queen have opted for a formal Coronation photograph taken at Buckingham Palace in May for their Christmas card.
  • The photograph, by Hugo Burnand, depicts Charles and Camilla in royal regalia in the palace throne room.
  • In contrast, the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ Christmas card presents a more personal and relaxed image.

Previous Cards and Royal Tradition

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were formerly known, have a history of issuing relaxed Christmas card photographs.
  • Previous cards during their tenure as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often showcased informal and colorful scenes.
  • The tradition of relaxed festive greetings was also seen in cards issued by Charles and Diana.

Royal Appearances and Celebrations

  • The royal family has been active in public engagements, including the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
  • The event saw Kate chatting with youngsters and featured a rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” played on John Lennon’s piano.

Crowning Celebrations

  • The coronation of Charles and Camilla earlier this year was marked by a series of celebrations and brought together notable figures, including other members of the royal family.

Cultural Impact

  • The release of the Christmas cards showcases the differing styles and approaches of the royal family members in their public and personal lives.

