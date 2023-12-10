prince and princess of wales release relaxed family christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have chosen a casual and intimate family portrait for their annual Christmas card, striking a notable contrast to the more formal image selected by the King and Queen for their card.

Family Portrait Details

The monochrome photograph features the Prince and Princess with their children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The family is dressed in simple yet stylish attire, with the men in matching shirts and trousers, and Kate and Charlotte in denim jeans.

The photograph was taken by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner.

Comparison with Royal Predecessors

The King and Queen have opted for a formal Coronation photograph taken at Buckingham Palace in May for their Christmas card.

The photograph, by Hugo Burnand, depicts Charles and Camilla in royal regalia in the palace throne room.

In contrast, the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ Christmas card presents a more personal and relaxed image.

Previous Cards and Royal Tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were formerly known, have a history of issuing relaxed Christmas card photographs.

Previous cards during their tenure as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often showcased informal and colorful scenes.

The tradition of relaxed festive greetings was also seen in cards issued by Charles and Diana.

Royal Appearances and Celebrations

The royal family has been active in public engagements, including the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The event saw Kate chatting with youngsters and featured a rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” played on John Lennon’s piano.

Crowning Celebrations

The coronation of Charles and Camilla earlier this year was marked by a series of celebrations and brought together notable figures, including other members of the royal family.

Cultural Impact