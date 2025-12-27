Watch Live

CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas

  • Updated: 14:40
  • , 27 December 2025
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas

Thames Valley Police are on high alert after 27-year-old Mahad Elmi made a daring escape from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood. The inmate vanished sometime overnight between Thursday, 25th December, and the early hours of Christmas Day 2025.

Manhunt Underway

Elmi is now officially “unlawfully at large,” having no legal authority to be out in the community. Police describe him as a black male, around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, with medium-length black hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He is believed to have connections in south-west London.

Police Issue Urgent Warning

“We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Mahad Elmi, who is unlawfully at large after leaving and not returning to HMP Springhill,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew French of Buckinghamshire’s Priority Crime Team.

“If you see Elmi, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.”

How to Help

  • If you have any information on Elmi’s whereabouts, contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or file an online report.
  • Quote the reference number: 43250653119.
  • Stay vigilant and keep safe — do not attempt to apprehend Elmi yourself.

Recommended for you

Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon
MAJOR SEARCH STOOD DOWN Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon

BREAKING

FEARED DEAD Two Men Missing After Budleigh Salterton Sea Rescue

BREAKING

Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
PROBE LAUNCHED Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
NO WATER THIS CHRISTMAS Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom

Must READ

Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
STILL CRITICAL Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
THREE MISSING House Blaze Near Stroud Police probe launched
John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
URGENT RECALL John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
'Bomb' Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
MOTORWAY MADNESS The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit
Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
SHATTERED Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
ootballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
PICTURED AND NAMED Footballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident

More For You

Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat
MURDER PROBE Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat

BREAKING

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Two Men still Missing in Budleigh Salterton Water Christmas day Swim
Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester
Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar
BRUTAL ATTACK Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar

More From UK News in Pictures

Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
FATAL COLLSION Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy
Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
FROST BITES Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
MAJOR INCIDENT Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
CAUGHT OUT Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
SHOT AND STABBED Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
URGENT SEARCH CONTINUES Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
FIND HER Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
TOO RISKY Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
RESCUE MISSION Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
BAD APPLE Shocking Night Out: YouTuber Clashes with Doormen and Police in Public Spat

More From UKNIP

M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
Major M1 Crash: Drivers Trapped in Multi-Lane Smash Near Shepshed Leicestershire
Walsall Teen Disappears on Christmas Eve – Police Plead for Help
FIND RILEY Walsall Teen Disappears on Christmas Eve – Police Plead for Help
Missing Man, 65, Feared Confused – Police Urge Public to Call 999
BRING HIM HOME Missing Man, 65, Feared Confused – Police Urge Public to Call 999
Emergency responder rescue people from Christmas Day Swim
PULLED FROM THE SEA Emergency responders rescue people from Christmas Day Swim