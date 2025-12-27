Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas

Thames Valley Police are on high alert after 27-year-old Mahad Elmi made a daring escape from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood. The inmate vanished sometime overnight between Thursday, 25th December, and the early hours of Christmas Day 2025.

Manhunt Underway

Elmi is now officially “unlawfully at large,” having no legal authority to be out in the community. Police describe him as a black male, around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, with medium-length black hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He is believed to have connections in south-west London.

Police Issue Urgent Warning

“We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Mahad Elmi, who is unlawfully at large after leaving and not returning to HMP Springhill,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew French of Buckinghamshire’s Priority Crime Team. “If you see Elmi, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.”

How to Help