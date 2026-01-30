Watch Live

ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill

  • Updated: 15:49
  • , 30 January 2026

Thames Valley Police have launched a desperate manhunt after Darnell Smith made a daring escape from HMP Springhill, an open prison near Grendon Underwood. The 27-year-old slipped away around 11:30am on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, without permission to roam free.

Who is Darnell Smith?

Smith, standing about 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, was last spotted dressed head-to-toe in black. He has known ties to Surrey, Sussex, Croydon, and Plumstead in London.

The convict is serving time for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and exploitation offences, making him a high-risk fugitive.

Police Issue Urgent Warning

Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte from the Prison Crime Team said:

“We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Darnell Smith, who is unlawfully at large after escaping from HMP Springhill. If you see Smith, do not approach him. Call 999 immediately.”

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43260045393. You can also report tips anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

G_29R9oXoAAv5Ok
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
fc08d230-fd21-11f0-9972-d3f265c101c6.jpg
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
G_3GcpuWoAIpFvy
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 00.55.58
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program

Must READ

Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison

More For You

MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover

More From UK News in Pictures

TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!

More From UKNIP

COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
error: Content is protected !!