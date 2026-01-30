Thames Valley Police have launched a desperate manhunt after Darnell Smith made a daring escape from HMP Springhill, an open prison near Grendon Underwood. The 27-year-old slipped away around 11:30am on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, without permission to roam free.

Who is Darnell Smith?

Smith, standing about 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, was last spotted dressed head-to-toe in black. He has known ties to Surrey, Sussex, Croydon, and Plumstead in London.

The convict is serving time for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and exploitation offences, making him a high-risk fugitive.

Police Issue Urgent Warning

Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte from the Prison Crime Team said:

“We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Darnell Smith, who is unlawfully at large after escaping from HMP Springhill. If you see Smith, do not approach him. Call 999 immediately.”

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43260045393. You can also report tips anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.