Prison Fugitive on the Loose After Daring Fence Escape

Police are on high alert after Ethan Black, 36, broke free from HMP Sudbury by scaling a fence at around 8.15pm on Thursday, 17 December.

Convicted Violent Offender Describes

Black, jailed in 2006 for grievous bodily harm, is reportedly around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and an “EFC” tattoo on his right arm.

Links Across the North and Beyond

The fugitive has known connections to Widnes, Cheshire, Dudley, Liverpool, Grimsby, and Hastings, raising concerns about where he might turn up next.

Public Urged to Stay Clear and Report

Police warn the public: do not approach Ethan Black. If spotted, call 101 immediately to report his whereabouts.