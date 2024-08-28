Prison Worker Appears in Court Over Alleged Relationship with Zara Aleena’s Murderer

A prison workshop instructor has appeared in court over allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” with Jordan McSweeney, the convicted murderer of law graduate Zara Aleena. Hayley Jones, 33, has been charged with misconduct in a public office for actions that allegedly constituted “an abuse of the public’s trust.

Jordan McSweeney, 31, is currently serving a life sentence at HMP Belmarsh, with a minimum term of 33 years, for the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena. Ms Aleena was brutally killed as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of June 26, 2022. McSweeney had been released from prison just nine days prior to committing the crime.

McSweeney was initially sentenced in December 2022 to serve at least 38 years in prison after admitting to the sexual assault and murder of Ms Aleena. However, in November 2023, he successfully appealed to reduce his minimum term to 33 years.

The alleged misconduct by Hayley Jones took place between March 6 and April 7, 2023, while McSweeney was in custody. Jones, from Strood in Kent, appeared in person at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, while McSweeney appeared via video link. McSweeney faces a charge of encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence.

During the short court hearing, the case was adjourned until September 25. Jones was granted conditional bail and ordered not to contact McSweeney or visit the prison where he is being held. The next hearing will take place at Woolwich Crown Court.

The allegations have deeply affected Zara Aleena’s family. Her aunt, Farah Naz, expressed the family’s disappointment over the reported relationship between Jones and McSweeney.

The case continues to unfold, and further details are expected at the next court hearing.