Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer

Shock at Royal Lancaster Infirmary as Derek Macdonald, 35, dies after being restrained by prison officers and police. Lancashire Police have now closed their investigation with no charges to be brought.

What Happened?

On 25th January, officers were called to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at 5.13pm to assist prison staff guarding Derek Macdonald, who became unwell and agitated. Police arrived shortly after and helped restrain him.

Within minutes, Mr Macdonald’s condition worsened. By 5.27pm, he stopped breathing and lost consciousness. CPR was administered, but sadly, he was declared dead at 6.30pm.

Investigation Outcome

Initially, a prison officer in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on 31st January but was released under investigation. Following a thorough inquiry, police have decided no further action will be taken.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct also reviewed police involvement, concluding no officers were at fault and closing their probe.

“Our thoughts remain with his loved ones. His family have been informed of the latest developments. The matter will now proceed to inquest,” said Lancashire Police.

Separate Tragedy in Bolton

In unrelated news, two women aged 57 and 59 were tragically killed after being struck by a VW Polo in Bolton. The driver, a 19-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Investigations continue.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.