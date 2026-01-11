Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police are hunting for Michael Dunn, 53, who bolted from the open prison at HMP Standford Hill on the Isle of Sheppey.

Absconded Early Saturday Morning

Dunn made his escape at around 8:55am on Saturday 10 January 2026, leaving without permission. He was behind bars after being sentenced to six years and four months for robbery offences committed in Maidstone back in September 2023.

What He Was Wearing

Grey hooded top

Dark trousers

Black trainers

Black hat and scarf

Police Urge Public to Help – But Don’t Approach

Officers are chasing several leads but need the public’s eyes and ears to track him down. If you spot Dunn, do not approach. Instead, dial 999 immediately and quote reference 10-0558.