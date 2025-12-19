Watch Live

PRAY SPARKS BATTLE Pro-Life Campaigner First to Face Charges Under UK’s New Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones

  • Updated: 05:52
  • , 19 December 2025
Pro-Life Campaigner First to Face Charges Under UK’s New Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones

A Catholic pro-life activist has become the first person charged under Britain’s hotly debated new buffer zone law. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 48, stands accused of silently praying near an abortion clinic — an act now deemed a criminal offence under the national legislation.

Silent Prayer Sparks Legal Battle

Vaughan-Spruce faces four charges for standing within 150 metres of the Kings Norton abortion clinic in Birmingham on multiple occasions between June and November. Prosecutors say she intended to “influence” decisions about abortion services, though she insists she was simply praying in silence.

“I’m literally just standing there,” she told reporters. “I’m not staring at people as they go in. I’m not trying to have a conversation with anybody, I’m just simply silent and in my head.”

Despite being cleared twice before over similar arrests — including a £13,000 payout from West Midlands Police after wrongful charges were dropped — Vaughan-Spruce now faces an uncertain future. She is due in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 29, risking an unlimited fine if convicted.

Controversial Law Sparks Free Speech Fury

The buffer zone law, introduced in October 2024, prohibits any “influence” within 150 metres of abortion clinics in England and Wales. Supporters say it protects women from harassment. Critics argue it criminalises belief and silent protest.

US Vice President JD Vance spoke out in defence of Vaughan-Spruce and slammed the zones as an “assault on basic liberties of religious Britons.”

Her lawyer, Jeremiah Igunnubole of ADF International, blasted the legislation as a “worrying frontier of censorship.” He said:

“We all stand against harassment and abuse, but the ‘buffer zone’ law broadly bans ‘influence’, which police are using to target innocent people who simply hold different beliefs.”

Igunnubole confirmed they will “robustly challenge this unjust censorship and defend Isabel’s right to believe freely — the right of every person in the UK.”

Battle Lines Drawn Over Rights and Restrictions

The case marks a crucial test of the new law’s limits on protest and free expression. It has ignited fierce debate about where to draw the lines between safeguarding women’s access to healthcare and protecting religious freedom.

For now, all eyes will be on Birmingham next month as Vaughan-Spruce’s case unfolds — a defining moment for Britain’s abortion debate and civil liberties alike.

 

