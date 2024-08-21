 Probationary Officers and Off-Duty Constable Honoured for Bravery in Maidstone Chemical Assault and Mental Health Crises

Probationary Officers and Off-Duty Constable Honoured for Bravery in Maidstone Chemical Assault and Mental Health Crises

Probationary police officers who faced a chemical assault in Maidstone and an off-duty constable who intervened to help a woman in a life-threatening situation have been recognised for their courage and professionalism at a recent Kent Police commendation ceremony.

On March 17, 2024, four officers were subjected to a chemical attack when a man threw a bottle of an unknown white powder at them while responding to a disturbance in Knightrider Street, Maidstone. Among the officers were PCs Jake Lunn, Kam Przybylzki, and Umesh Limbu, who had only recently begun their careers with Kent Police.

Despite two officers being temporarily blinded by the substance, the team successfully detained the suspect and secured the scene to protect the public.

The officers were honoured for their bravery, tenacity, and professionalism at the Divisional Commander’s Awards ceremony, held at Kent Police College. Chief Superintendent Neil Loudon, who presented the awards alongside The Kent High Sheriff, Dr. Gillian Fargher, said, “These officers carried out their duties with absolute diligence and professionalism, despite being in a highly unpredictable and dangerous situation so early in their careers. Their actions were outstanding.”

Among the other honorees was PC Penny Shirley, who was off duty at London Victoria train station on February 13, 2024, when she intervened to assist a woman in crisis.

The woman, unconscious and severely injured, was discovered in a toilet cubicle. PC Shirley administered emergency first aid, using clothing to stem the bleeding while providing crucial information to ambulance staff. She remained on the scene, offering a calming presence until medical crews arrived.

A few weeks later, PC Samuel Kelly and his colleagues were called to help a distressed woman in a dangerous situation on a road bridge above the A21. PC Kelly, along with his team, successfully gained the woman’s trust and, with the assistance of Kent Fire and Rescue Service, brought her to safety.

Ch Supt Loudon praised their actions, stating, “Police officers often encounter vulnerable individuals in times of crisis. PC Shirley, along with PC Kelly and his colleagues, exemplified the very best of what the public expects from police officers—stepping in to take control and preserve life.”

The ceremony also recognized officers for their diligence in bringing offenders to justice. Detective Sergeant Adam Ferguson was commended for his perseverance in overseeing a complex rape investigation. Despite challenges that spanned several years, DS Ferguson championed the victim’s voice, ensuring that charges were accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and securing guilty verdicts in court. The victim later expressed gratitude for DS Ferguson’s “kindness, consideration, and understanding.”

Ch Supt Loudon added, “I am incredibly proud to lead such a dedicated team. Their work goes beyond just a job—they face immense challenges and make significant sacrifices to ensure our communities remain safe. These awards recognize their bravery, commitment, and the vital role they play in protecting the public.

A total of 65 Certificate of Merit awards were presented during the ceremony, highlighting the courage and dedication of Kent Police officers.

