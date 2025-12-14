Probe Launched After Woman Dies in Shocking Totton Blaze

Tragedy in Totton as Woman Dies in Furious Blaze

Firefighters Race to TottonHome

A deadly fire tore through a property in Totton on Saturday night, claiming the life of a woman. Flames erupted at a detached three-bedroom bungalow on Northlands Road, sparking a rapid emergency response late on Saturday.

Massive Firefighting Effort and Emergency Response

Five fire engines from Totton and Redbridge stations battled the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reels, and jets.

South Central Ambulance Service sent rapid response paramedics, double crew ambulances, and a Hazard Area Response Team to the scene.

The site has now been declared a crime scene, with Hampshire Fire and Rescue teams working alongside Hampshire Police experts.

Firefighters ventilated the building to clear toxic smoke once the fire was under control. The bungalow, estimated to be worth around £350,000, suffered severe damage in the inferno.

Neighbours Raise Alarm as Probe Gets Underway

Neighbours called emergency services after spotting the fire, triggering the urgent response. Police and fire crews continue to investigate the cause, but no suspects or arrests have been announced yet.

We have reached out to Hampshire authorities for an official statement and will update this story as more details come in.