Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree

A notorious burglar who discharged himself from hospital after a serious car crash – only to smash more homes – has been locked up for nearly seven years.

George Dunn’s Crime Wave Across Kent

George Dunn, 42, terrorised homes across Tonbridge, Cranbrook, Paddock Wood, and Ashford during a three-week burglary spree between June and July 2025. He smashed into five properties, stealing at least £3,000 worth of valuables, including jewellery, watches, handbags, cash, bank cards, and war medals.

Police investigations connected Dunn to the break-ins through DNA evidence and CCTV footage. Traces of his blood and a glove left at the scenes made the case airtight.

Serious Car Crash Didn’t Stop Him

In the early hours of 20 July 2025, Dunn crashed his car into a wall and a fence in Bayhall Road, Tunbridge Wells. He was uninsured, disqualified from driving, and ended up seriously injured. Despite his life-threatening condition, he tried to flee when officers arrived.

Fire crews rescued him from the wreck, and paramedics rushed him to a London hospital. But before doctors could even interview him about the crash, Dunn discharged himself on 1 September and went on the run.

Back to Burglary – Caught at Last

A month after leaving hospital, Dunn broke into another home in Sissinghurst Road, Biddenden. A vigilant neighbour spotted him tumbling out of a window. Police tracked him down and arrested him on 15 October.

He faced six counts of burglary plus multiple traffic offences. At Maidstone Crown Court on 23 December, Dunn pleaded guilty. The court also considered eight more burglaries during sentencing.

Dunn was slammed with a hefty jail term of six years and nine months.