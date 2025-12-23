Watch Live

CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts

  • Updated: 16:20
  • , 23 December 2025
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts

A career criminal has finally been slammed with a hefty six-year, nine-month jail term—after trying to dodge the law by discharging himself from hospital following a nasty car crash. But his lockdown didn’t stop him stealing.

George Dunn’s Crime Spree Across Kent

George Dunn, 42, went on a burglary rampage across Tonbridge, Cranbrook, Paddock Wood, and Ashford between June and July 2025. Over just three weeks, he smashed into five homes and swiped over £3,000 worth of valuables—jewellery, watches, handbags, bank cards, and even war medals.

Police pieced together his trail using CCTV footage and DNA evidence—from a glove left at one scene to his blood found at others.

Crash, Hospital Escape, and More Burglaries

On 20 July, Dunn’s string of offences took a dangerous turn when he crashed his car into a wall and fence in Tunbridge Wells—while disqualified and uninsured. Despite being seriously injured, he tried to flee as emergency services arrived and was eventually hospitalised in London.

But mere weeks later, Dunn discharged himself from hospital before being fit for interview—then immediately struck again, burgling a sixth home in Biddenden. A quick-thinking neighbour caught him falling from a window.

Justice Served at Maidstone Crown Court

Police tracked Dunn down and arrested him on 15 October. He pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary plus multiple driving offences. The court also considered eight more burglaries linked to him.

Detective Inspector Lisa Featherstone said: “Dunn is a prolific offender determined to continue his invasive crimes. Not even a life-changing injury stopped him. He discharged himself from hospital to evade consequences—and to keep offending. This was a lengthy investigation, but officers worked tirelessly to bring him to justice. I thank the victims for their support and hope they find comfort now that Dunn is behind bars.”

Recommended for you

Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
CRIME SCENE Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
FIND HER Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
MASSIVE SCAM Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION

Must READ

Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
SERIAL ATTACKER Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
PARK RAPE Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire
REMANDED Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen’s Rape in Cheshire
Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
ROLLOVER Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers
Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
DIED AT SCENE Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze

More For You

Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
BUSTED Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
HIGH SPEED CHASE Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians

BREAKING

Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash
FERRARI CRASH Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash

More From UK News in Pictures

CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
PUB ATTACK CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
Appeal Following Assaults At Medway Hospital
HOSPITAL BRAWL Man Charged After Violent Hospital Brawl in Gillingham
TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
HOUSE BLAZE Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
MANHUNT Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
STREET ATTACK Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
HIT BY A TRAIN Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
EAST LONDON PUB ATTACK East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
MAXHETE MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
DANGEROUS OFFENDERS Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
FIND CLIVE Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
STATION HORROR ATTACK Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station

More From UKNIP

Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
CHILD PREDATOR Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured
POLICE CAR ATTACKED Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured
Verywell Casino – Your Destination for Real Cash Wins
Nine Casino – Top-Rated Online Gaming Experience