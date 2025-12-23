Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts

A career criminal has finally been slammed with a hefty six-year, nine-month jail term—after trying to dodge the law by discharging himself from hospital following a nasty car crash. But his lockdown didn’t stop him stealing.

George Dunn’s Crime Spree Across Kent

George Dunn, 42, went on a burglary rampage across Tonbridge, Cranbrook, Paddock Wood, and Ashford between June and July 2025. Over just three weeks, he smashed into five homes and swiped over £3,000 worth of valuables—jewellery, watches, handbags, bank cards, and even war medals.

Police pieced together his trail using CCTV footage and DNA evidence—from a glove left at one scene to his blood found at others.

Crash, Hospital Escape, and More Burglaries

On 20 July, Dunn’s string of offences took a dangerous turn when he crashed his car into a wall and fence in Tunbridge Wells—while disqualified and uninsured. Despite being seriously injured, he tried to flee as emergency services arrived and was eventually hospitalised in London.

But mere weeks later, Dunn discharged himself from hospital before being fit for interview—then immediately struck again, burgling a sixth home in Biddenden. A quick-thinking neighbour caught him falling from a window.

Justice Served at Maidstone Crown Court

Police tracked Dunn down and arrested him on 15 October. He pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary plus multiple driving offences. The court also considered eight more burglaries linked to him.