Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets

Bradley Barber, 37, from Princes Road, has been slammed with 22 weeks behind bars and slapped with a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after a spree of shoplifting in Havering and Brentwood.

Spree of Theft Across Multiple Towns

Between September 11 and 17, 2025, Barber struck in Elm Park, with follow-up thefts in Upminster on October 27 and at a BP garage on Rayleigh Road, Brentwood. His haul? Over £1,000 worth of stolen goods.

Police Send Strong Warning to Retail Criminals

“Today’s sentencing, and the issuing of the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), sends a clear message that retail crime is taken seriously by the police and the courts,” said PS Matt Atkin of Elm Park SNT. “Retail staff have the right to feel safe at work, and our highstreets should be a safe and welcoming place for our residents.” “Barber’s repeated offending has had a real impact on local shops, staff and residents, causing fear and disruption to everyday life.” “Shoplifting is not a ‘victimless’ crime, and we are committed to holding offenders to account for their actions and making our highstreets a safe place to work and visit.”

Strict Behaviour Order Locks Down Local Retail Hotspots

Alongside his jail time, Barber must pay back over £1,000 in compensation. The five-year CBO bans him from a string of retail areas, including:

Elm Park Highstreet (Broadway, St Nicholas Avenue, Elm Park Avenue)

Upminster High Street (St Mary’s Lane, Corbets Tey Road, Station Road)

Hornchurch High Street (Billet Lane, North Street, Appleton Way, Station Lane)

Merrilands Retail Park in Dagenham

Dagenham Heathway (Millard Terrace, shopping centre)

Police warn any breach of these conditions is a criminal offence that could land Barber in jail again, immediately.