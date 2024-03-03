A habitual shoplifter’s sweet tooth led to his downfall as he was caught red-handed strolling down the street with a shopping basket brimming with share bag sweets. The brazen theft, which occurred on January 23, 2024, culminated in the sentencing of Ryan Brook, aged 34 and hailing from Cumbrian Avenue in Bexleyheath.

Brook’s confectionary caper unfolded at a Tesco Express store, where he absconded with £82.55 worth of sweets. However, his audacious act didn’t end there. In addition to the candy theft, Brook faced charges for assaulting a man and subsequently failing to comply with a drug test.

Following his arrest, Brook was swiftly charged and remanded to court. There, he faced the consequences of his actions and was handed a 12-week prison sentence.

An official statement from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Welling shed light on the incident, stating, “Officers on mobile patrol apprehended a prolific shoplifter who was casually strolling down the road with a shopping basket filled to the brim with share bag sweets.

The spokesperson further detailed Brook’s legal entanglements, revealing, “Ryan Brook, 34, was arrested, charged, and remanded to court, where he was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment.” Additionally, Brook faced charges for failing to comply with a drug test and for assaulting shop staff during the January incident.