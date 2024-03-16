A shoplifting spree spanning over a month has culminated in the sentencing and banning of 42-year-old Jolene White from Kings Cross and St Pancras stations. White, residing in Ashley Road, Finsbury Park, admitted to a string of thefts, assault, and a public order offense, resulting in her imprisonment for 16 weeks and a three-year ban from the stations.

According to British Transport Police, White terrorized shops including Oliver Bonas and Boots during her crime spree. On December 28 last year, security at Boots in St Pancras intercepted White with a haul of stolen goods. In response, she resorted to violence, assaulting a security guard before fleeing the scene. Just three days later, she returned to the same store and attempted to shoplift once again.

On New Year’s Day, White targeted Oliver Bonas in the same station, where she was caught shoplifting by a vigilant staff member. Threatening violence, she fled with stolen goods worth £258. Undeterred by the consequences, she revisited Oliver Bonas on multiple occasions, each time leaving with stolen items worth hundreds of pounds.

Despite being arrested and released on bail, White continued her spree, returning to Oliver Bonas and other stores to steal once more. Her brazen actions, coupled with threats and violence towards store staff, left a trail of stress and anxiety among those simply trying to do their jobs.

Detective Constable Kerri Docherty, the investigating officer, commented on White’s prolific criminal behavior, emphasizing the distress she caused to retail staff. Docherty expressed hope that White’s imprisonment and the issuance of a Criminal Behaviour Order would deter her from further offending, warning of serious consequences should she breach the order.

The sentencing of Jolene White marks a victory for the affected retailers and a step towards restoring safety and security in the Kings Cross and St Pancras areas. With her ban from the stations and the weight of her convictions, it is anticipated that White’s reign of shoplifting terror has come to an end.