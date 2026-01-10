Watch Live

EMBASSY SIEGE Protester Scales Iranian Embassy Balcony Amid Deadly Tehran Crackdown

  04:13
  11 January 2026

A lone protester has climbed the balcony of the Iranian Embassy in London as unrest in Tehran rages on. At least 62 people have died during nationwide protests sparked by brutal regime crackdowns. UK politicians are now calling for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be officially branded a terror group.

Embassy Siege Echoes Past Turmoil

The dramatic incident at the London embassy in Kensington saw a crowd gather before one protester scaled the balcony, prompting extra police deployment. The site has a dark history: in 1980, six armed militants stormed the embassy holding 26 hostages, demanding independence for Iran’s Khuzestan province. British SAS forces ended the siege in 17 minutes, rescuing almost all hostages and killing five attackers.

Iran’s Deadly Protests Spark UK Political Outcry

Protests erupted across Iran on December 28 and have since become the fiercest challenge to the regime in years, with at least 62 dead and around 2,300 detained. Tehran has responded with a brutal crackdown, cutting internet and international phone lines.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has put security forces on highest alert, ordering the IRGC to lead repression efforts amid fears the regular army and police could defect.

British Politicians Demand Action

  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative): “Our hearts go out to those bravely protesting against a brutal regime that executes, tortures, and supports terror worldwide. It’s time the UK proscribes the IRGC responsible for this violence.”
  • Richard Tice (Deputy Reform UK leader): “Reform will proscribe the IRGC and ban the Muslim Brotherhood. Strong leadership is needed as both Tories and Labour have kowtowed to cowardice.”
  • Kemi Badenoch (Conservative leader): “This regime not only crushes rights at home but exports terror abroad—including attempts to assassinate opponents in Britain.”
  • Sir Keir Starmer (Labour): Condemned killings and called for restraint, urging Tehran to respect freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
  • Sir Ed Davey (Lib Dem leader): Warned the protests could mark a new landmark moment akin to the fall of the Berlin Wall, demanding government action to support peaceful protesters.

The crunch calls for the UK government to slap tougher sanctions and officially list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation are growing louder across major political parties.

Pressure Mounts on Tehran

The protests and Britain’s reaction highlight the mounting international pressure on Iran over its harsh treatment of demonstrators, including reports of executions and torture. As the crisis continues, British politicians vow to stand with Iranian protesters fighting for democracy and human rights.

