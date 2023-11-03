Protesters Arrested in Latest Just Stop Oil Campaign

In the latest development regarding the ongoing Just Stop Oil protests, authorities have announced the arrest of an additional 13 protesters today. The incident occurred on Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green at approximately 16:08.

Police responded to the situation and made the arrests under Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023. Following the arrests, the road was reopened after a short period of time, allowing for normal traffic flow to resume.

These recent arrests bring the total number of individuals detained during the three Just Stop Oil protests this week to 112. The protests have drawn significant attention and have sparked debates regarding environmental concerns and the impact of the oil industry.