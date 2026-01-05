Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages

Jonathan Quinnell, 62, was snared by paedophile hunters after sending vile sexual messages to what he thought was a child’s account online. The former Orpington resident, now living near Reading, tried to arrange a meet-up and discussed sexually assaulting and raping the “girl.”

Decoy Account Exposed His Nasty Plans

But Quinnell’s victim was actually a decoy account run by vigilante paedophile hunters. They confronted him on December 20, 2023, ending his twisted hopes. Quinnell was charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming and attempting to communicate sexually with a child.

Pleads Guilty, Faces Prison

At Croydon crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on January 5, Quinnell pleaded guilty to the charges. Shockingly, he appeared without a legal team, blaming his anxiety and stress for delaying proper representation. Judge Anthony Dunne OBE wasn’t having it.

“This is a very serious matter … likely consequence is a custodial sentence,” Judge Dunne warned. “You are in a position of some jeopardy.”

The judge adjourned sentencing until February, telling Quinnell to get a lawyer or risk worse. He now has four weeks to find legal representation or face the music alone.

The Man Behind the Mask

Quinnell presents himself online as a psychic, hypnotherapist, life coach, healer, and published author – a stark contrast to his vile crimes. The dark side to this “spiritual guide” was exposed thanks to vigilant paedophile hunters.