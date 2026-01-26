Watch Live

STREET BRAWL Pub Night Assault Sparks Police Appeal in Street

Avon & Somerset Police are on the hunt for two witnesses after a man was attacked late on November 22nd in Street.

Man Assaulted After Leaving Pub

A man in his forties was assaulted outside a High Street pub at around 11.50pm. He suffered a broken nose and was rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, he’s now home and recovering, with police keeping in touch.

Teen Arrested but Released on Bail

A teenager, in his late teens, was arrested in connection with the attack. He’s been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers want to speak to two people seen near the scene. They believe these individuals may have witnessed the incident and could hold vital information.

If you recognise them or have any info, call 101 quoting ref 5225328517 or fill out the online appeals form.

