Public Appeal for Help in Tracing Missing 23-Year-Old Woman from Rosyth, Fife

Police are urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating Lucy Newton, a 23-year-old woman reported missing from Rosyth, Fife. Lucy was last seen at around 7.15pm on Friday, 8 December, in the Craig Street area of the town, sparking growing concerns for her welfare.

Lucy Newton is described as being approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with long blonde hair. Her last known outfit included black leggings, a black and white jacket, and white trainers. Distinctively, she has several tattoos on her hands, arms, and back. There is a possibility that Lucy may have travelled to the Birmingham area, although this remains unconfirmed.

Inspector Tommy Stenhouse from the local police force has expressed increasing worry for Lucy’s safety. “Concerns are growing for Lucy’s welfare and we are keen to trace her to make sure she is safe and well,” he stated. The police are encouraging anyone who might have seen Lucy or knows of her current whereabouts to come forward with information.

Additionally, the appeal extends directly to Lucy herself, should she become aware of the ongoing search. Inspector Stenhouse urges, “If Lucy hears of this appeal we urge her to contact us or her family.”

The police are treating this case with urgency and sensitivity, recognizing the critical nature of the first hours and days in missing person investigations. The community’s involvement could prove pivotal in ensuring a swift and positive outcome.

Anyone with information regarding Lucy Newton’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Police Scotland. The specific reference for this case is incident number 3611 of Friday, 8 December, 2023. The public can reach out to the police by calling 101.

This case underscores the importance of community vigilance and support in times of crisis. Sharing information, staying alert, and reaching out to any potential leads can make a significant difference in finding Lucy and reassuring her safety.