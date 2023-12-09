public appeal for identification in protest investigation

Police Seek Assistance to Identify Woman Following Protest Incident
Officers from the Met are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman connected to an investigation regarding a placard carried at a protest earlier today.
Details of the Appeal
- The police are seeking to identify the woman in question as part of their ongoing investigation.
- They also encourage the woman herself to come forward to assist with the investigation.
Call to Action for Public Assistance
- Members of the public who have any information regarding the identity of the woman are urged to contact the police.
- The police have provided a reference number, 4240526/23, to be used when providing information related to this case.
Anonymous Reporting
- Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
- This option allows individuals to share information without revealing their identity.