public appeal for identification in protest investigation

Police Seek Assistance to Identify Woman Following Protest Incident

Officers from the Met are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman connected to an investigation regarding a placard carried at a protest earlier today.

Details of the Appeal

The police are seeking to identify the woman in question as part of their ongoing investigation.

They also encourage the woman herself to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Call to Action for Public Assistance

Members of the public who have any information regarding the identity of the woman are urged to contact the police.

The police have provided a reference number, 4240526/23, to be used when providing information related to this case.

Anonymous Reporting