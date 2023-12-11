Public Appeal to Locate Khalid Hashi, Wanted in Connection with Drug Supply in Gravesend

Kent Police have issued a public appeal to locate Khalid Hashi, who is wanted in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in Gravesend. Hashi is also known to have links to Medway and Woolwich, widening the scope of the search.

The police are calling on the public to assist in locating Hashi and have released a reference number to aid in the identification process. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference 46/XY/18188/23.

To cast a wider net and encourage community participation, authorities are also providing an anonymous reporting option. Individuals who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers. This can be done by calling 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

The involvement of Hashi in the supply of Class A drugs poses a significant threat to community safety and well-being. The swift apprehension of individuals involved in such activities is crucial in combating drug-related crimes and ensuring public safety