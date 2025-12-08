Queen Elizabeth Hospital Hits Crisis Point Amid Winter Chaos

Watch Live

  • Updated: 22:48
  • , 8 December 2025
Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has declared a critical incident as pressure mounts in its emergency department. The hospital is battling unprecedented demand for beds alongside a surge in flu cases, pushing services to breaking point.

Emergency Services Overwhelmed

The hospital trust says the rise in seriously ill patients is putting huge strain on resources. To cope, they’ve declared a critical incident, allowing staff to prioritise the most urgent cases and manage demand safely.

Patients Urged to Seek Alternatives to A&E

  • Use Urgent Treatment Centres accessed via NHS 111
  • Visit local pharmacists through the Pharmacy First scheme for common ailments
  • Contact your GP or NHS 111 online/phone for advice

Hospital chiefs are urging the public to avoid A&E for minor or non-urgent issues to ease pressure.

Help Is Still Available

For more information on alternatives to emergency care, patients can visit the NHS website. Help is out there, but only if you know where to look.

