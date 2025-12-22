Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas

Sir Brian May is set to rock the festive season by unveiling a previously unheard Queen track, Not For Sale (Polar Bear), on his Planet Rock Christmas Special this week.

Rare Gem from Queen II Sessions

The song was recorded during sessions for Queen’s iconic 1974 album Queen II but has never been released—until now.

Sir Brian revealed, “It’s a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge no one has ever heard this version.”

The track is part of a big 2026 rerelease of Queen II, but Sir Brian’s giving fans an exclusive sneak peek early on his show.

He added, “It’s a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album – coming next year – but I’m sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I’m fascinated to know what people think about it.”

More Festive Treats From Sir Brian

The special doesn’t stop there. Sir Brian will also spin some of his favourite Christmas and seasonal classics from legends like Slade, Chuck Berry, The Crystals, and cult band Bad News.

Plus, fans can catch a festive tune from Sir Brian’s wife, singer and actress Anita Dobson.

How to Listen

First broadcast: Monday 22 December at 6pm on Planet Rock

Repeat: Christmas Day at 1pm

Queen, formed in the early 70s, featured Brian May alongside Roger Taylor, the late Freddie Mercury, and John Deacon. Their hits include Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, and We Are The Champions.

With six UK number one singles and 10 number one albums under their belt, Queen was crowned the most played rock act on UK radio and TV this century by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).

Get ready to hear a Queen rarity like never before this Christmas – only on Sir Brian May’s Planet Rock special!