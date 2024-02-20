The RAC has reached a significant milestone by recruiting over 150 mobile mechanics, catering to the increasing demand for vehicle servicing and repairs to be conducted at customers’ homes or workplaces.

As remote work becomes more prevalent, with 40% of UK adults now working from home at least part of the week, the RAC Mobile Mechanics service, launched in June 2023, offers a convenient solution for businesses managing fleets of vehicles. This innovative approach brings the garage directly to the customer’s doorstep, ensuring minimal downtime for vehicles.

Servicing, whether for combustion or electric vehicles, can now be performed wherever it’s most convenient – be it at a driver’s home, workplace, or fleet depot. This flexibility allows work to be scheduled according to the driver’s availability, ensuring maximum efficiency for businesses. Moreover, RAC Mobile Mechanics can be booked outside of traditional operating hours, guaranteeing minimal vehicle downtime and optimizing productivity.

The introduction of the mobile servicing solution stemmed from RAC research indicating that 62% of drivers prefer having a trained mechanic service their vehicle at home or work rather than taking it to a garage. Responding to this demand, the RAC embarked on a recruitment drive to expand its expert team, now covering 80% of national postcodes across the UK.

While the RAC’s renowned patrols typically resolve four out of five breakdowns on the spot, some repairs require additional attention and cannot be safely conducted roadside. In such cases, patrols facilitate seamless repairs by scheduling RAC Mobile Mechanics to attend to customers’ homes or workplaces promptly, streamlining the process and enhancing convenience.

In addition to routine maintenance tasks, such as diagnostic checks and interim services, RAC Mobile Mechanics are equipped to handle a wide range of repair needs. All mechanics undergo rigorous training, boasting qualifications to IMI Level 2 standard and specialized training in electric vehicles.

Paul Coward, Chief Executive of RAC Service, Maintenance, and Repair, emphasized the importance of efficient servicing solutions for fleet management. He highlighted the advantages of the RAC Mobile Mechanics service, which not only ensures servicing is completed to manufacturer specifications but also eliminates the productivity costs associated with traditional garage visits.

With an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating, the RAC Mobile Mechanics service has garnered acclaim for its reliability and efficiency, underscoring the significant demand for this innovative approach to vehicle maintenance and repair.

For customers’ peace of mind, all servicing adheres to OEM-standard specifications, safeguarding residual vehicle values and ensuring manufacturer warranties remain valid. The RAC’s team of remote experts is also available to address any vehicle-specific service queries, further enhancing the customer experience.