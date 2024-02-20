UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing

Couple Accused in Baby Victoria’s Death: Mark Gordon Allegedly Advised Partner to Lie About Cause of Death

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV

12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London

Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Son

Home Breaking RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Mechanic servicing car roadside with RAC van behind.

The RAC has reached a significant milestone by recruiting over 150 mobile mechanics, catering to the increasing demand for vehicle servicing and repairs to be conducted at customers’ homes or workplaces.

As remote work becomes more prevalent, with 40% of UK adults now working from home at least part of the week, the RAC Mobile Mechanics service, launched in June 2023, offers a convenient solution for businesses managing fleets of vehicles. This innovative approach brings the garage directly to the customer’s doorstep, ensuring minimal downtime for vehicles.

Servicing, whether for combustion or electric vehicles, can now be performed wherever it’s most convenient – be it at a driver’s home, workplace, or fleet depot. This flexibility allows work to be scheduled according to the driver’s availability, ensuring maximum efficiency for businesses. Moreover, RAC Mobile Mechanics can be booked outside of traditional operating hours, guaranteeing minimal vehicle downtime and optimizing productivity.

The introduction of the mobile servicing solution stemmed from RAC research indicating that 62% of drivers prefer having a trained mechanic service their vehicle at home or work rather than taking it to a garage. Responding to this demand, the RAC embarked on a recruitment drive to expand its expert team, now covering 80% of national postcodes across the UK.

While the RAC’s renowned patrols typically resolve four out of five breakdowns on the spot, some repairs require additional attention and cannot be safely conducted roadside. In such cases, patrols facilitate seamless repairs by scheduling RAC Mobile Mechanics to attend to customers’ homes or workplaces promptly, streamlining the process and enhancing convenience.

In addition to routine maintenance tasks, such as diagnostic checks and interim services, RAC Mobile Mechanics are equipped to handle a wide range of repair needs. All mechanics undergo rigorous training, boasting qualifications to IMI Level 2 standard and specialized training in electric vehicles.

Paul Coward, Chief Executive of RAC Service, Maintenance, and Repair, emphasized the importance of efficient servicing solutions for fleet management. He highlighted the advantages of the RAC Mobile Mechanics service, which not only ensures servicing is completed to manufacturer specifications but also eliminates the productivity costs associated with traditional garage visits.

With an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating, the RAC Mobile Mechanics service has garnered acclaim for its reliability and efficiency, underscoring the significant demand for this innovative approach to vehicle maintenance and repair.

For customers’ peace of mind, all servicing adheres to OEM-standard specifications, safeguarding residual vehicle values and ensuring manufacturer warranties remain valid. The RAC’s team of remote experts is also available to address any vehicle-specific service queries, further enhancing the customer experience.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Emergency Response to Crash in Faversham
Fatal Collision on Soho Road: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving
Edmonton Rapist Wayne Campbell On the Run: Police Issue Warning to Public
Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
A man has died following a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Handsworth
Retro Slots: a return to the past with a modern outlook in 2024

READ NEXT:

Police  are appealing for information after an 18-year-old woman was raped in Bedford
Finsbury Park attacker: Darren Osborne charged with terror-related murder
A man who drove at police officers and pedestrians in a desperate attempt to escape arrest has pleaded guilty at court
Chimney Fire in Strood Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
Isle of Wight school children to be taken back in time to wartime evacuation
UK Casinos and Learning: education support programmes
How casinos support sports and social initiatives in Britain
Breaking

Tragic Death of Teddi Baker: Tower Hamlets Police Seek Witnesses

Burnley Fan Issued 5-Year Ban for Offensive Chanting at Match
Roman Kemp announces he is leaving Capital FM role
New Railway Station Proposed for the Vale of Glamorgan
A domestic abuser will spend three years in prison and has been given an indefinite restraining order
Families “Sickened” as Police Share Stabbing Victims’ Injuries on WhatsApp
Ongoing Search After Child Falls in Leicester’s River Soar
Breaking

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Handsworth

Police Launch Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Jayden from Haywards Heath
Female Climber Saved by Passing Royal Marine Hero After 65-Foot Plunge on Blencathra Mountain
Police Launch Major Search After Child, Three, Falls Into River in Leicestershire
Cillian Murphy Makes History with BAFTA Best Actor Win
Serial Rapist Former Met Police Officer David Carrick Has Maximum Pension Stripped
Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen
Pair Arrested in Colchester After Police Officers Strangled
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Recovery of Firearms
Breaking

Investigation Launched Into Children’s Deaths in Bristol

Breaking

Suspects Linked to Serious A2 Collision Added to Most Wanted List

Police Appeal for Information Following Theft and Threat Incident in Salisbury
Robust Policing Planned for Palestine Solidarity March in London
£1 Million Worth of Crystal Meth Seized in Croydon Drug Raid
Gravesend Man Sentenced for Adopted Daughter’s Murder
Appeal for Witnesses Following Fatal Collision in Broadstairs
Police Drone Aids in Recovery of Stolen Caravan in Dartford
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Deptford Man Faces Charges of Attempted Murder and Firearms Offences
Three Arrested in Connection with £2 Million Jewellery Theft in Wrotham
Dogs are social animals who need your time, love, and attention: What you need to know before adopting a dog
A Journey Through Time: Exploring Pakistan’s Ancient Civilizations
Closure Order Issued for Troublesome Property in Strood
Teenager Arrested in Connection with Hackney Murder Investigation
Breaking

British Transport Police Chief “Disgusted” at Torrent of Abuse Following Announcement of New Female Senior Officer

BreakingLONDON

City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness

Breaking

Manhunt launched for driver after Serious A2 Collision near Dartford: Witnesses Wanted

RECOMMENDED

Massive Blaze Engulfs East London Scrapyard Near Thames Barrier, Emergency Services Mobilised
Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway
Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week
Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory
Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common
Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked
BreakingLONDON

Drug Dealer Found Guilty of Beating Vulnerable Addict to Death

Breaking

Swindon drug driver banned from the roads

Breaking

Protect Your Data Amidst Massive Facebook Marketplace Breach

Breaking

London Overground Unveils £6 Million Rebrand: Lioness, Windrush, and Suffragette Among New Names

Breaking

Killer Identified by Fingerprint Sentenced After Attempting to Evade Justice

Breaking

Tube Union, RMT, Secures Pay Rise on London Underground

BreakingLONDON

Pet Owners Encouraged to Check Microchip Numbers for Their Animals

Breaking

Former Home of Kenneth Noye, Site of Brink’s-Mat Bullion Hideout, Sold for £2.5 Million

Breaking

Building Company Director Spared Jail After Labourer Died in Wall Collapse at Birmingham Construction Site

Breaking

Prescot Man Caught in Child Sex Sting by Newcastle Hunters

Breaking

Tragic Loss: Four-Month-Old Baby Dies in Leeds Collision

Breaking

Appeal Launched for Missing Woman from Ashford

Breaking

Fire Engulfs Derelict Building in Gravesend

Breaking

Fire Incident at Commercial Premises in Maidstone

SUSSEX

Sussex Police’s Campaign Exposes Holiday Drink-Driving Offences

BreakingLONDON

City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture

SUSSEX

Volk’s Electric Railway Crowned ‘Railway of the Year’ at Heritage Railway Awards

SUSSEX

Boost Security Measures as Eastbourne Faces Uptick in Burglaries

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Urgent Operation at Newhaven Port Discovers People in Freezer Lorry

Breaking

Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway

BreakingLONDON

Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week

Breaking

Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory

BreakingLONDON

Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common

BreakingLONDON

Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked

BreakingLONDON

Weekend Closures: Dartford Crossing Tunnels Shut for Maintenance

Breaking

Fake 50mph Sign Catches Out 600 Drivers, But Fines Stand, Says Met Police

Breaking

Appeal for Information: Missing Person from Denmark Hill

Breaking

Former West Mercia Police Federation Secretary Charged with Fraud

Breaking

Police Investigating Serious Incident in Greenford

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Reports of Suspicious Behaviour at Gravesend Train Station

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing
Couple Accused in Baby Victoria’s Death: Mark Gordon Allegedly Advised Partner to Lie...
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.