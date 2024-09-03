 RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance

RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Rac Celebrates Over 30 Years Of Partnership With Dafaid, Marking 50 Years Of Roadside Assistance

The RAC is celebrating a significant milestone, marking 50 years of DAFaid, the benchmark roadside assistance programme for the commercial vehicle industry, and over 30 years of partnership with the service. Since 1992, DAFaid has been the RAC’s longest-standing business roadside customer, solidifying a relationship that has become integral to the UK’s commercial transport sector.

DAFaid was established in 1974, and the collaboration with the RAC began in 1992. Over the years, the RAC has developed a bespoke 24/7 control centre operation tailored to support the DAF customer network. In 2023 alone, the control centre managed over 113,000 calls for assistance, a 5.6% increase from the previous year.

The DAFaid Control Centre, located at the RAC’s Walsall headquarters, not only assists UK customers but also supports DAF’s European roadside assistance service, the International Truck Service (ITS). Last year, the centre provided assistance to over 1,100 DAF customers operating within the UK.

To commemorate DAFaid’s 50th anniversary, the RAC team at Walsall took part in a unique event where they played ‘guess the part’ of a DAFaid truck. They also received a tour of two specialized models: a RAC DAF LF Tilt Slide Recovery Truck and a New Generation DAF XG 450. Additionally, DAFaid treated its colleagues to hospitality tickets for the Silverstone Classics Festival.

Sharon Simmonds, RAC DAF operations manager, has been a part of the DAFaid contract since its inception at the RAC in 1992. Reflecting on the journey, she said, “It’s been a huge honour to be part of the DAFaid team since its early days at the RAC HQ at Walsall, before which it operated above a fish and chip shop in Leeds! Together we have recovered thousands of customers around the clock, from companies such as Sainsbury’s and DHL to independent truck drivers working for themselves. From getting a sleeping rhinoceros moving before it woke up, to delivering vaccines during COVID-19, we have a shared ethos to deliver the best outcome for customers, which means getting them back on the road quickly and safely.”

Andy Mudie, DAFaid and aftersales systems manager at DAF Trucks, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “DAFaid is a crucial part of the DAF aftersales support provided to our customers, keeping their trucks and trailers moving, and key to helping DAF maintain almost 30 years of UK market leadership. DAFaid relies on over 500 technicians to deliver roadside assistance, although the dedication of the team at the DAFaid control centre, which is provided by the RAC, is no less important—fielding calls and providing updates for drivers, customers, and technicians with each and every callout. With the RAC very much at the heart of the programme, DAFaid today is recognized as the UK truck industry’s benchmark roadside assistance service.”

The continued success of DAFaid and its partnership with the RAC highlights the critical role of efficient and reliable roadside assistance in maintaining the smooth operation of the UK’s commercial vehicle industry. As DAFaid celebrates half a century of service, the collaboration between DAF Trucks and the RAC remains stronger than ever, ensuring that drivers and fleets across the country receive the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

