Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket

Police want YOU to help catch a man linked to a racially aggravated attack in Crawley.

Incident Unfolds in Iceland Queue

The drama went down at the Iceland store in Queens Square, Crawley, on 19 December. A row kicked off in the queue between a woman with her baby son and a man. The woman was reportedly racially abused and physically assaulted.

Suspects Description Released

Sussex Police have launched a full probe and shared a photo of the man they want to question. He’s:

In his 40s or 50s

About 5ft 6in tall

Wearing a light blue baseball cap

Sporting a grey hooded top and green military-style camo jacket

Police Plea for Witnesses

Officers urge anyone who saw the incident or recognises the man to come forward. You can report information online to Sussex Police quoting reference serial 616 of 19/12.