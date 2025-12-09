Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station

British Transport Police release images linked to a shocking racially aggravated attack at Leeds Railway Station.

What Happened?

At around 9.30pm on Saturday 15 November, a man was involved in an altercation with a group of women at the busy station.

During the clash, one woman threw a drink at the man, another struck him in the face with her bag, and a third verbally abused him.

Police Issue Appeal!

Officers believe the women pictured may have crucial information about the incident.

If you recognise any of them, you must contact British Transport Police immediately:

Text: 61016

Call: 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference: 2500140234

Prefer to stay anonymous? Reach out to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.