Rafah Crossing Opens: Aid Trucks Allowed into Gaza Amidst Uncertainty

In a crucial development, the Rafah crossing has swung open, capturing live footage of trucks entering from Egypt into Gaza. The duration of the crossing’s accessibility remains uncertain, with Israel permitting approximately 20 trucks into the region carrying vital supplies such as food, water, and medicine. Notably, Israel’s approval extends to humanitarian aid but excludes fuel.

As the situation unfolds, approximately 175 trucks loaded with essential medicines, food, and water find themselves stranded on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing.

The US embassy in Israel has relayed information that the crossing is expected to remain open until 10:00 local time, giving a window of about 40 minutes for the aid trucks to make their way into Gaza.

The Rafah crossing serves as the sole passage approved by Israel for aid to enter the besieged Palestinian enclave. In contrast, other crossings at Erez and Kerem Shalom, linking Gaza to Israel, remain shuttered under Israeli forces’ directives.