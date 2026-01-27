A security staff member has been slammed behind bars after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a Worcestershire train station. Aamar Mohammed, 35, from Sandwell, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault following a week-long trial.

Chilling Attack at Worcester Shrub Hill

On 14 November 2021, Mohammed, donning a high-vis vest, approached the teenager at Worcester Shrub Hill station and asked about her travel plans. He then escorted her to the platform where her train was due, before slipping into a station office. Moments later, he called her into the office “to keep warm” – then switched off the lights.

Inside, Mohammed forced himself on the girl before she managed to escape and sprinted back to the platform. Disturbingly, he waved at her as her train pulled away.

Swift Police Action and Harsh Sentence

The victim reported the assault to family, who contacted police immediately.

Mohammed was arrested the same evening after a swift British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

He failed to appear at a later hearing and was rearrested at home in March 2023.

At Worcester Crown Court on 12 January, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

He also received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

“Specialist support was provided to the victim throughout the investigation and court proceedings,” confirmed a BTP spokesperson.

This case highlights the ongoing need for vigilance at public transport hubs and justice for vulnerable victims.