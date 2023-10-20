Rail Union Members Vote for Further Strikes Amid Ongoing Dispute

Passengers across the UK are bracing for another potential six months of disruptions as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union voted in favour of additional industrial action. The long-standing dispute with rail companies, spanning nearly 18 months, centres around workers’ demands for improved job security, pay, and conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch announced that the vote, with a decisive 89.9% in favour from a 63.6% turnout, provided a clear mandate for further action. Lynch urged the government, which controls the dispute through a contractual mandate over train operating companies, to allow the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to present a revised offer, emphasising the need to reach a settlement.

In response, the RDG acknowledged the impact of ongoing industrial action on passengers, staff, and businesses, expressing a desire to resolve the dispute. The group called on the RMT executive to bring an end to the conflict and urged members to consider the deal on the table, which includes job security guarantees and a pay rise of up to 13% for the lowest-paid workers.

While no new strike dates have been announced, the vote empowers the RMT to potentially schedule strikes leading up to Christmas and beyond. The ballot involved over 20,000 members across 14 companies, although turnout was slightly lower than in May, with a similar proportion supporting strike action.

The RMT members who work for Network Rail resolved their parallel dispute in the spring, but those at rail firms, including guards and station staff, rejected the most recent offer from the RDG in April. Despite recent talks, significant progress has yet to be achieved.

Complicating matters further, drivers from the separate union Aslef have also struggled to reach an agreement with employers. The unions underscore their demands for pay offers reflective of the rising cost of living, while the rail industry faces financial pressure due to the pandemic’s impact on its finances.

The industry contends that changes to working practices must be agreed upon for pay to increase, highlighting the challenging landscape that unions and rail companies navigate in pursuit of a resolution.