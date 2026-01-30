Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash

  • Updated: 01:21
  • , 30 January 2026

 

Tragic Loss in Porto

A devoted Rangers supporter, James Scrimgeour, has died peacefully in his sleep from natural causes while in Porto, Portugal. The heartbreaking news emerged just before the Rangers’ final Europa League game of the season on Thursday.

Club and Fans Pay Tribute

James travelled to Portugal to back his beloved Glasgow Rangers but, sadly, never got to watch the match. Rangers officials expressed their deep sorrow, sending condolences to his family. In a touching Facebook post, friend Tony Smeaton wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we would like to inform family and friends that James Scrimgeour passed away peacefully in his sleep in Portugal last night. He was in Portugal following his lifelong love of Glasgow Rangers FC. Unfortunately passing before he could watch them tonight. RIP Jim.”

The Football Community Mourns

Tributes have poured in remembering James as “a lovely, gentle man, who loved his team.” Fans and rivals alike shared heartfelt messages:

  • Senga O’Connor: “Gutted he never saw us lift the trophy one last time. A lovely, gentle man who loved his team. Will be sorely missed from our club, and as our friend. Rest easy,b ig fella. Forever red, white and blue.”
  • Elizabeth Park: “Absolutely heartbreaking beyond belief.”
  • Thomas Colquhoun: “Up in heaven, with the angels – you’ll be singing ‘follow follow’ for the Rangers that you loved.”
  • Partick Thistle fan John Smith: “Condolences to family and friends. Rest easy, Teddy Bear, from a Jags fan.”
  • Celtic fan Mick Carr: “Sorry to hear this, from a Celtic fan. RIEP.”

Rangers FC Responds

The club confirmed they are liaising with Portuguese and British authorities following the tragic loss. Rangers offered their deepest sympathies to James’s devastated family, honouring a lifelong fan who was taken far too soon.

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller's Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd's Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims' Footage Online
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days
SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash

