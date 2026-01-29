Nottingham Man Flees After Conviction

Aland Ahmed, 23, has been jailed for nine years after raping a 15-year-old girl in Nottingham. But he isn’t behind bars — he fled the country after being arrested and charged, leaving courts to try him in his absence.

Horrific Attack in Nottingham Flat

The chilling attack happened in 2022 when Ahmed carried the teenager into a bedroom and subjected her to sexual violence. The victim had to relive the ordeal twice — once during a video interview and again at the trial, despite Ahmed skipping the court proceedings.

Judge Slams Absconding Offender

“He was 19 at the time and is still only 23 now. The delay in this case is entirely down to him,” said Judge Steven Coupland. “He chose not to attend court, breached his bail and hasn’t been seen for some 21 months.”

The judge added that Ahmed was finally stopped only because someone else in the flat interrupted the attack when the girl was found crying hysterically.

Lifetime Sex Offender Register

Alongside the nine-year sentence, Ahmed, from Highbury Road, has been placed on the sex offender register for life. Police continue to search for him, urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.