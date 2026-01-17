Salam Karis, 35, has finally been caught and found guilty of three counts of rape. The vile attack happened back in 2014, when Karis targeted a young woman visiting friends in Oxford city centre on a night out.

Swift Police Action Foiled His First Attempt to Flee

Thames Valley Police acted fast. They identified Karis the same day and arrested him. Although he was charged, Karis was released on bail — but instead of facing justice, he fled the country.

Returned to UK, Cuffed and Bound

The cops didn’t give up. They re-issued a Fail to Appear warrant, and when Karis returned to Kent, he was straightaway arrested.

“Justice catches up with you,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

Karis is due to be sentenced on 11 March 2026. The victim and community await justice after a long ordeal.