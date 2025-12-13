Rapist and Five Child Sex Offenders Locked Up in North East Crackdowns

Shocking abuse uncovered in Sunderland. Taranvir Galsinh, 45, has been sentenced to 11 years and 3 months behind bars for raping and sexually assaulting two underage girls.

Galsinh lured a 14-year-old girl to a hotel, where he raped and abused her, even paying her afterwards. He also repeatedly assaulted her in a car and once tried to strangle her.

He similarly raped a second victim, just 12 years old, forcing her into sexual acts and paying her. Galsinh pleaded guilty at Durham Crown Court in July to multiple charges including rape, sexual assault, intentional strangulation, and paying minors for sex.

The court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and lifetime restraining orders protecting both victims.

Five Men Get Nearly 40 Years for Child Sex Abuse in Gateshead

Northumbria Police smash vile child exploitation gang. Five men from Gateshead were slammed with prison terms totalling almost 40 years after abusing six girls aged 13 to 15 over several years.

The group was arrested between 2019 and 2020 after a lengthy probe into offences spanning 2014 to 2019.

After an eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, five were convicted of 31 offences including multiple rapes, sexual assault, blackmail, drug supply, and distributing child abuse images. One man was cleared.

Klaudio Aleksiu, 28 – 6 years for rape

– 6 years for rape Stefan Ciuraru, 23 – 18 months for sexual assault & related offences

– 18 months for sexual assault & related offences Codrin Dura, 27 – 13 years for multiple rapes, attempted rape, blackmail, drug supply & child sex offences

– 13 years for multiple rapes, attempted rape, blackmail, drug supply & child sex offences Bogdan Gugiuman, 44 – 14 years for rapes and drug supply

– 14 years for rapes and drug supply Leonard Paun, 24 – 5 years 1 month for multiple rapes, sexual offences with a child, drug supply & spreading child abuse images

Justice Served and Police Urge Public to Keep Speaking Out

These tough sentences deliver a hard-hitting message to child abusers in the North East.

Officers say the fight against child exploitation continues and urge anyone with information about abuse or suspicious behaviour to step forward. Protecting vulnerable kids is a community effort.