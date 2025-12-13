Watch Live

KEEP SPEAKING OUT Rapist and Five Child Sex Offenders Locked Up in North East Crackdowns

  • Updated: 04:48
  • , 13 December 2025
Rapist and Five Child Sex Offenders Locked Up in North East Crackdowns

Shocking abuse uncovered in Sunderland. Taranvir Galsinh, 45, has been sentenced to 11 years and 3 months behind bars for raping and sexually assaulting two underage girls.

Galsinh lured a 14-year-old girl to a hotel, where he raped and abused her, even paying her afterwards. He also repeatedly assaulted her in a car and once tried to strangle her.

He similarly raped a second victim, just 12 years old, forcing her into sexual acts and paying her. Galsinh pleaded guilty at Durham Crown Court in July to multiple charges including rape, sexual assault, intentional strangulation, and paying minors for sex.

The court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and lifetime restraining orders protecting both victims.

Five Men Get Nearly 40 Years for Child Sex Abuse in Gateshead

Northumbria Police smash vile child exploitation gang. Five men from Gateshead were slammed with prison terms totalling almost 40 years after abusing six girls aged 13 to 15 over several years.

The group was arrested between 2019 and 2020 after a lengthy probe into offences spanning 2014 to 2019.

After an eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, five were convicted of 31 offences including multiple rapes, sexual assault, blackmail, drug supply, and distributing child abuse images. One man was cleared.

  • Klaudio Aleksiu, 28 – 6 years for rape
  • Stefan Ciuraru, 23 – 18 months for sexual assault & related offences
  • Codrin Dura, 27 – 13 years for multiple rapes, attempted rape, blackmail, drug supply & child sex offences
  • Bogdan Gugiuman, 44 – 14 years for rapes and drug supply
  • Leonard Paun, 24 – 5 years 1 month for multiple rapes, sexual offences with a child, drug supply & spreading child abuse images

Justice Served and Police Urge Public to Keep Speaking Out

These tough sentences deliver a hard-hitting message to child abusers in the North East.

Officers say the fight against child exploitation continues and urge anyone with information about abuse or suspicious behaviour to step forward. Protecting vulnerable kids is a community effort.

Recommended for you

Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
BANDIT Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
CHILD NEGLECT Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
FORMER TOP BRASS Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer

Must READ

Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
DECEMEBER WEATHER Migrant Boat Crossings Near Longest Drought in Seven Years
Plymouth Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Partner
HISTORY OF ABUSE Plymouth Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Partner
Bo Yang Found Guilty of Savage Rape and Robbery in Burnley
SAVAGE RAPE Bo Yang Found Guilty of Savage Rape and Robbery in Burnley
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies in Horror Pedestrian Crash on Leek Road
Missing Student Nears Three Weeks: Police Plead for Dashcam Clues
STILL MISSING Missing Student Nears Three Weeks: Police Plead for Dashcam Clues
Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton
BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton
Two Men Nabbed After Wild City Centre Chase in Wolverhampton
KNIVES RECOVERED Two Men Nabbed After Wild City Centre Chase in Wolverhampton
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton
BRUTAL ATTACK Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton
Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy

More For You

Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
HORROR SMASH Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
VICTIMS PRAISED Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
NAPPY FETISH Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
SHOCKING ATTACK Brutal Buckfast Bottle Murder Attempt Caught on Train CCTV

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student
DRIVER CHARGED Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student
Cops Probe After Skeletal Remains Found in Alleyway Tent
GRIM DISCOVERY Cops Probe After Skeletal Remains Found in Alleyway Tent
Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days
BLOODSHED Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days
Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells
STREET BRAWL Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells
Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Dawn Rhodes’ Husband Found Guilty of Murder
LOVING SOUL Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Dawn Rhodes’ Husband Found Guilty of Murder
Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting
RUTHLESS Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen from Tonbridge
FIND HER Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen from Tonbridge
Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
MAJOR WRAP SHEET Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Scam Alert: Crooks Pretending to Be Police in Canterbury – UKNIP
SCAMMERS East Kent on High Alert After Phone Fraud Scare
Funeral Fraudsters Exposed: Grieving Families Duped in Shocking Scam
FRAUD AND LIES Funeral Fraudsters Exposed: Grieving Families Duped in Shocking Scam
Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys
HORROR CRASH Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gaming
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gaming
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
HORROR ATTACK Paramedic Emily Jackson Brutally Attacked on Christmas Duty
VILE BRUTE Swindon Predator Jailed After Attempted Kidnap of Teenage Girl
Bonfire Blaze Spreads to Fences in Margate Garden Drama
PROBE LAUNCHED Tragedy as Flat Blaze Hits Westgate on Sea

More From UKNIP

Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
HIT AND RUN Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
HORROR SMASH Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
FIND LAURA Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
YELLOW BOX CAMERA New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos