Watch Live

Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman

  • Updated: 14:00
  • , 26 January 2026

A predator who raped a sleeping woman has been locked up for 16 years, with police praising the victim’s bravery throughout the harrowing ordeal.

Shocking Attacks in Highworth

Daniel Smith, 45, from North Leigh, Oxfordshire, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) following chilling attacks last November and December.

On November 4, 2023, Smith attacked a woman in her 30s — who knew him — while she was asleep in a property in Highworth. Then, just five weeks later, he climbed into her bed without consent and groped her.

Swift Police Action and Tough Sentence

The victim reported the abuse on December 18, prompting Smith’s immediate arrest. On Friday, January 23, Swindon Crown Court sentenced him to 16 years — 11 years in custody plus five years on extended licence.

Judge Taylor slammed Smith as a dangerous offender with a record of similar crimes. Aggravating factors like alcohol use and previous convictions pushed the sentence higher.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

“The victim has shown incredible bravery and strength through this trial, reliving her trauma,” said DC Hemns.

“Smith remains on the Sex Offender Register and is indefinitely subject to the SHPO. I hope the victim can now begin to heal.”

If You’ve Been Affected, Speak Out

Wiltshire Police urge victims of rape, sexual assault, or any sexual offence to come forward, even if unsure. Your safety matters.

Not ready to talk to the police? That’s okay. Help and advice are available:

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 16.10.47
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 14.44.42
ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
G_dPk3TXUAAGxLp
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 14.58.57
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror

Must READ

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man
DRUGS LINE CUT OFF Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Four Years in High Wycombe Crackdown
COURT SCANDAL Court Worker Jailed for Leaking Secret Crime Files
SHOOT OUT Two Gunmen Locked Up Over Rotherham Firearms Spree
MASKED KIDNAP Cousins Face Jail Over Brutal £3M Kidnap and Torture
TEEN ON THE RUN 16-Year-Old Aleksandar Dlutowski Vanishes, May Be Heading to Plymouth
DEADLY COLLISON Two Birmingham Men Jailed Over Fatal High-Speed Crash
DRUG WARS Sheffield Gang Sentenced for Cold-Blooded Murder Over Drug War
CHILD SEX CRIMES Bradford Man Slapped with 13-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes
UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted

More For You

MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out
PC SEX PEST Met Police Officer Sacked for Gross Sexual Harassment of Female Colleagues
DRUGS HAUL Slough Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Cocaine Bust
RAM PROBE LAUNCHED Police Probe After Car Rams Two Men in Leeds

More From UK News in Pictures

SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road
DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
NO ARRESTS Police to Keep Watch After Crowborough Asylum Camp Protests
GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe
BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man
SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Guildford Park
VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Machete Attack on Police Officer in Gateshead
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough

More From UKNIP

HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
ON THE RUN Fugitive Rapist Sentenced in Absence After Court No-Show
POLISH NATIONALS Leeds Court Sends Human Traffickers Down for 27 Years
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
error: Content is protected !!