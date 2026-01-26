Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman

A predator who raped a sleeping woman has been locked up for 16 years, with police praising the victim’s bravery throughout the harrowing ordeal.

Shocking Attacks in Highworth

Daniel Smith, 45, from North Leigh, Oxfordshire, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) following chilling attacks last November and December.

On November 4, 2023, Smith attacked a woman in her 30s — who knew him — while she was asleep in a property in Highworth. Then, just five weeks later, he climbed into her bed without consent and groped her.

Swift Police Action and Tough Sentence

The victim reported the abuse on December 18, prompting Smith’s immediate arrest. On Friday, January 23, Swindon Crown Court sentenced him to 16 years — 11 years in custody plus five years on extended licence.

Judge Taylor slammed Smith as a dangerous offender with a record of similar crimes. Aggravating factors like alcohol use and previous convictions pushed the sentence higher.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

“The victim has shown incredible bravery and strength through this trial, reliving her trauma,” said DC Hemns. “Smith remains on the Sex Offender Register and is indefinitely subject to the SHPO. I hope the victim can now begin to heal.”

If You’ve Been Affected, Speak Out

Wiltshire Police urge victims of rape, sexual assault, or any sexual offence to come forward, even if unsure. Your safety matters.

Not ready to talk to the police? That’s okay. Help and advice are available: