Traian Covaci, 23, has been slapped with a nine-year jail sentence at Edinburgh High Court. He was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old in a Perth club on Halloween 2022.

Bailed Rapist Strikes Again

Covaci didn’t stop there. While out on bail for the first attack, he launched a chilling sexual assault on another woman on 11 January 2023. He repeatedly molested her and made vile sexual remarks with the intent to rape.

Pensioner’s Home Terrorised

Not content with his attacks on women, Covaci also barged into a pensioner’s home uninvited. He shouted, swore, and made threatening gestures towards her daughter and husband.

Judge Condemns ‘Degrading’ Attacks

The judge branded both assaults “particularly degrading and humiliating,” highlighting the vulnerability of the victims.

“Covaci smirked at me as I ran away,” recalled the first victim.

Covaci, who moved to Scotland aged 10, has no previous sexual offence record but was described as an immature young man.

Serious Restrictions Imposed

Placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely

Non-harassment orders in place

Two years supervised community release post-prison

Justice has been served, but the scars from Covaci’s attacks will linger for his victims.