LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting

  • Updated: 04:56
  • , 28 January 2026

Nathan Tokosi, aka rapper Digdat, has been locked up for life following a brutal drive-by shooting in Notting Hill. The 25-year-old faces a minimum of 24 years behind bars after being convicted of attempted murder and multiple firearm offences.

Life Sentence After Bloody Notting Hill Attack

Tokosi appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 27 January, where the jury found him guilty of trying to murder a 27-year-old man in a horrifying November 2023 shooting. He was also convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, plus two counts of possession of ammunition.

Police unearthed damning evidence, including Tokosi’s DNA found inside a stolen, abandoned car linked to the shooting. Officers discovered a black bag nearby containing a handgun and bullets.

Police Praise Tough Stance Against Gang Violence

“Tokosi’s actions were premeditated, reckless and malicious. He lied at trial, denying any involvement,” said Detective Inspector Chris Shepherd from the Central South Borough Command Unit.

“Our dogged investigation reflects a zero-tolerance approach to gang violence on London’s streets. Full credit to our team and the frontline officers and medics who helped the victim.”

How the Attack Unfolded

  • At 2am on 20 November 2023, a car pulled up near Clydesdale Road, Notting Hill.
  • A passenger fired shots at another vehicle before fleeing the scene.
  • The victim, badly injured, was found at his home and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, but was later discharged.
  • Tokosi was arrested nearly three months later in Lewisham after police stopped his vehicle and found another firearm and ammunition during a search of his home.

He was charged immediately with attempted murder and firearm offences.

Digdat’s downfall sends a roaring message that London’s streets are no place for gun crime.

