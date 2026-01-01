Watch Live

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Rare Amber Alert and Snow Warnings as Arctic Blast Slams UK

  • Updated: 09:53
  • , 1 January 2026
Rare Amber Alert and Snow Warnings as Arctic Blast Slams UK

 

The Met Office has unleashed a bitter Arctic blast on the UK, prompting warnings for snow, ice, and biting winds. Some areas could see snow piling up to 5cm deep, bringing travel chaos and health risks as the New Year kicks off.

Snow and Ice Warnings Across the UK

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in effect for northern Scotland from 6am on New Year’s Day through to Friday night. Meanwhile, wind warnings are flagged up in Orkney, Shetland, the Highlands, and Aberdeenshire, with gusts soaring over 70mph until 9am on January 1.

  • Snow expected up to 5cm, especially in North Wales and northwest England on higher ground.
  • Further yellow warnings for snow and ice sweep across England and Wales on January 2, hitting areas from Chester and Greater Manchester down to London and Kent.
  • Northern Ireland faces its own yellow warnings from midnight to 10am on Friday.

Travellers are warned to brace for longer journey times on roads, buses, and trains. Icy surfaces pose a hefty slip and fall risk as sleet and snow clear overnight.

Chilly Temperatures and Coastal Warnings

New Year’s Day promises cold snaps with highs struggling to break 8C—8C in Cardiff, 7C in London, 6C in Manchester, just 5C in Belfast, and a frosty 3C in Edinburgh. The Met Office cautions coastal communities to watch for large waves and higher tides due to strong winds.

“A dip in the sea on January 1 will feel relatively mild compared to the biting wind chill on land,” said the Met Office.

Health Alerts Raised to Amber for England

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has escalated cold weather warnings to amber across all of England, starting 8pm December 31 and lasting till 10am January 6. This signals significant health risks, especially for the over-65s and those with pre-existing conditions.

Dr Paul Coleman, health protection expert, warned: “Exposure to cold can increase risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections. It’s vital to check on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours.”

With temperatures set to plunge further in northern England, north Wales, and Scotland, the UK faces a harsh start to 2026 as the Arctic freeze shows no signs of thawing.

