Watch Live

SCUMBAG Rashid Chin-King Jailed Over Puppy Abuse and Class A Drugs

  • Updated: 04:32
  • , 30 January 2026

Rashid Chin-King’s criminal record just got longer. The 25-year-old from Chingford was jailed this week for running a Class A drugs operation in south Essex. But before this, he was already in hot water for brutally abusing his puppy.

Disturbing Footage Shows Chin-King Kicking a Puppy

Back in November, Chin-King faced court for kicking and treading on his young dog. Shockingly, RSPCA received distressing footage showing him deliver three forceful kicks to the pup’s head. He then pressed his foot down on the dog’s skull as it cowered in fear.

“Although the footage had no sound, the dog’s mouth was open as if he was crying out or yelping,” said RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad. “The attack appeared completely unprovoked.”

Chin-King pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and was banned from owning dogs for eight years. He was also fined £500 and handed a 12-month community order.

 

Drug Dealings Uncovered After Overdose Death

Just weeks later Police raided Chin-King’s home. The investigation began after one of his South Essex customers tragically died from a drug overdose. Phone analysis linked the victim directly to Chin-King’s drug line.

In a bungled blunder, Chin-King had used his drug phone to contact the Department for Work and Pensions, revealing his identity. Police seized the phone, and Chin-King later pleaded guilty at Southend Crown Court to two counts of involvement in Class A drug supply from March to December 2025.

Three Years Behind Bars

Chin-King’s rap sheet includes previous convictions for possession of bladed weapons. This time, the judge sentenced him to three years in prison.

The RSPCA thanked the public whistleblower who handed over the puppy abuse footage, calling the attack “shocking” and highlighting how the innocent pup was left with “no way to escape.”

Recommended for you

G_0rR8QakAAx-zH
RAPIST ON THE RUN Rape Convict on the Run After Jailing
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 01.14.48
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
Vincent Chan Custody Image
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 15.42.39
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown

Must READ

TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton

More For You

QUICK THINKING Six-Year-Old Hero Calls 999 After Dad Collapses at Home
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting
SCUMBAG Rashid Chin-King Jailed Over Puppy Abuse and Class A Drugs

More From UK News in Pictures

CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford

More From UKNIP

LOCKED UP Bradford Gunman Locked Up for Over Eight Years After Street Shooting
GRIM DISCOVERY Husband Jailed for Life After Strangling Wife While Kids Slept
HUNTED AND MURDERED Chilling Footage Shows Teenage Killer ‘Hunting’ Victim Before Fatally Stabbing 12-Year-Old Boy

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
error: Content is protected !!