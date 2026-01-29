Rashid Chin-King’s criminal record just got longer. The 25-year-old from Chingford was jailed this week for running a Class A drugs operation in south Essex. But before this, he was already in hot water for brutally abusing his puppy.

Disturbing Footage Shows Chin-King Kicking a Puppy

Back in November, Chin-King faced court for kicking and treading on his young dog. Shockingly, RSPCA received distressing footage showing him deliver three forceful kicks to the pup’s head. He then pressed his foot down on the dog’s skull as it cowered in fear.

“Although the footage had no sound, the dog’s mouth was open as if he was crying out or yelping,” said RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad. “The attack appeared completely unprovoked.”

Chin-King pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and was banned from owning dogs for eight years. He was also fined £500 and handed a 12-month community order.

Drug Dealings Uncovered After Overdose Death

Just weeks later Police raided Chin-King’s home. The investigation began after one of his South Essex customers tragically died from a drug overdose. Phone analysis linked the victim directly to Chin-King’s drug line.

In a bungled blunder, Chin-King had used his drug phone to contact the Department for Work and Pensions, revealing his identity. Police seized the phone, and Chin-King later pleaded guilty at Southend Crown Court to two counts of involvement in Class A drug supply from March to December 2025.

Three Years Behind Bars

Chin-King’s rap sheet includes previous convictions for possession of bladed weapons. This time, the judge sentenced him to three years in prison.

The RSPCA thanked the public whistleblower who handed over the puppy abuse footage, calling the attack “shocking” and highlighting how the innocent pup was left with “no way to escape.”