Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes

Antony Farren, 39, has been slammed with a 23-year prison sentence after police uncovered his vile abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Rawtenstall.
Drugs, Abuse and a Disturbing Confession
The East RASSO unit revealed Farren drugged the teenager before carrying out multiple sexual offences. In a chilling admission, he told his victim: “It feels like I’m raping you, I need to stop.”
Dangerous Offender Tried to Intimidate Victim While Awaiting Trial
Farren, once from Rawtenstall but now with no fixed address, was arrested in December 2024. Despite strict bail conditions banning him from contacting the victim, he tried to intimidate her by sending messages on TikTok.
Justice Delivered at Preston Crown Court
After a rigorous trial, Farren was found guilty of:
- Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16
- Four additional sexual offences
- One count of witness intimidation
He was handed 15 years in prison plus an extended eight-year licence as a dangerous offender. Farren also faces an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
DC Sarah Andrews from the East RASSO team said:
“Antony Farren is a dangerous, manipulative predator who targeted and groomed a vulnerable young girl. He knew exactly what he was doing and showed no remorse. This sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes and the real danger he poses to young females.”
“The victim has shown extraordinary courage in coming forward and reliving this nightmare in court. She deserves our utmost respect and support.”
“Credit goes to our investigation team, especially DC Daniel Healey, who built trust with the victim and helped bring Farren to justice.”