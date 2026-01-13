Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes

Antony Farren, 39, has been slammed with a 23-year prison sentence after police uncovered his vile abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Rawtenstall.

Drugs, Abuse and a Disturbing Confession

The East RASSO unit revealed Farren drugged the teenager before carrying out multiple sexual offences. In a chilling admission, he told his victim: “It feels like I’m raping you, I need to stop.”

Dangerous Offender Tried to Intimidate Victim While Awaiting Trial

Farren, once from Rawtenstall but now with no fixed address, was arrested in December 2024. Despite strict bail conditions banning him from contacting the victim, he tried to intimidate her by sending messages on TikTok.

Justice Delivered at Preston Crown Court

After a rigorous trial, Farren was found guilty of:

Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16

Four additional sexual offences

One count of witness intimidation

He was handed 15 years in prison plus an extended eight-year licence as a dangerous offender. Farren also faces an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.