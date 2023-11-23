Reading fire footage as crane operator saves a colleague.

Footage of Glen Edwards moving a cage through smoke and flame to save his unnamed colleague revealed his skills as an operator – and just how close to death the man he saved could have been.

Mr Edwards, 65, has revealed he saw the workman because he was waving his coat – begging for help as the blaze surrounded him.

Under huge pressure Glen, from Egham, Surrey, then managed to expertly drop a cabin on to the top of the £750m One Station Hill office development close to Reading Station as the building was engulfed in flames.

There were huge cheers from the ground as the man jumped into the cage and was winched down to safety in scenes.