POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes

  • Updated: 04:32
  • , 23 January 2026

Four Years Inside for Drug Supply and More

Miles Todman, 30, from Finchampstead, Wokingham, has been locked up for four years following a Thames Valley Police crackdown on drug offences in Reading. The Reading Crown Court handed down the sentence last Thursday (15/1). Todman was also slapped with a 12-month driving ban.

Crimes Unveiled: Cocaine, Knives, and Stolen Goods

Back in August 2025, Todman pleaded guilty to several serious charges, including:

  • Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and others)
  • Possession of a knife in a public place
  • Driving without third-party insurance
  • Two counts of acquiring criminal property

His crimes were uncovered after a crash on Forbury Road, Reading, on 15 May 2025, where he smashed a rented MG into a lamppost at 9.08pm. Police found 30 bags of cocaine, over £580 cash, and an iPhone inside the car. Todman was arrested that same day.

More Drugs Found After Arrest

Further police action on 2 July 2025 led to the seizure of 36 suspected cocaine bags valued at £1,820, a bladed kitchen knife, and another iPhone from a black Volvo XC40 stopped in Reading’s Downshire Square. Todman disclosed the presence of drugs in the vehicle, leading to the arrest of passenger Eliza Narazinska, 35, also of Finchampstead. She was convicted for possession with intent to supply cocaine in October 2025.

Police Strike Back Against Drug Crime

“The supply of drugs causes harm within our communities and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people,” said PC Chris Boylan of the Reading Proactive Team. “This investigation has removed a significant amount of drugs and a dangerous weapon from our streets, making Reading safer.”

PC Boylan added that police operations will continue both openly and covertly to target drug dealers in the area, with local tip-offs playing a vital role.

Speak Up: Help Police Combat Drug Crime

If you have any information on drug supply offences, call Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online. For complete anonymity, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

