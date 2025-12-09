Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences

Abdullah Shahnamy, 44, from Elizabeth Walk, Reading, has been locked up for nine-and-a-half years following a shocking sexual assault case. The Reading Crown Court handed down the sentence on Thursday, 4 December.

Sham Profile Led to Horrific Attack

Shahnamy created a fake Grindr profile impersonating a 26-year-old man. Using the alias, he matched with a man in his twenties and arranged to meet in east Reading on 31 October 2024. What followed was a brutal attack inside Shahnamy’s car, where he raped and sexually assaulted the victim.

Trial and Sentencing Details

After a six-day trial, Shahnamy was found guilty on 2 September by a majority verdict.

Charges include one count of rape, one of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity without consent.

He was arrested on 25 February 2024 and charged on 1 March.

Life on Sex Offender Register and Long-Term Order

Alongside his prison sentence, Shahnamy must comply with a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He will also remain on the sex offenders register for life, ensuring ongoing monitoring by authorities.