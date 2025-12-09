Reading Police Ditch Old Station for Flash New HQ

It’s the end of an era in Reading as Thames Valley Police say goodbye to their Castle Street station after 50 years. The force has moved into a sleek, high-tech base at Atlanta House on Imperial Way, South Reading.

Ribbon-Cutting with Big Names

The Chief Constable led the official opening, slicing the ribbon in front of the Mayor of Reading, Deputy Chief Constable, and a host of senior officers. The event marked a major milestone after years of planning.

Top-Notch Tech and Facilities

The spanking new station boasts state-of-the-art equipment and modern facilities designed to boost police operations and better serve the community. It’s a leap into the future for policing in Reading.