Reading Police Ditch Old Station for Flash New HQ

  • Updated: 19:51
  • , 9 December 2025
It’s the end of an era in Reading as Thames Valley Police say goodbye to their Castle Street station after 50 years. The force has moved into a sleek, high-tech base at Atlanta House on Imperial Way, South Reading.

Ribbon-Cutting with Big Names

The Chief Constable led the official opening, slicing the ribbon in front of the Mayor of Reading, Deputy Chief Constable, and a host of senior officers. The event marked a major milestone after years of planning.

Top-Notch Tech and Facilities

The spanking new station boasts state-of-the-art equipment and modern facilities designed to boost police operations and better serve the community. It’s a leap into the future for policing in Reading.

