Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Consumers are being urged to check their carbon monoxide alarms after a company issued a product recall.
Product Information:
- Type: Electrical appliances and equipment – carbon monoxide alarm
- Brand: Cavius
- Model: 4002 / CV4002
- Batch Number Starting: 19xxx – 20xxx
- Country of Origin: China
- Product Description: A white carbon monoxide alarm with grey ‘Cavius’ branding.
Hazard
The Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm has been flagged as a health risk due to its delayed response time for triggering the alarm when carbon monoxide is detected. This delay could potentially expose individuals to carbon monoxide, leading to headaches and other health issues. Unfortunately, these affected products do not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.